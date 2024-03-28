Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $552.53 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $552.53 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00076674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00025035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,495,004,563 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

