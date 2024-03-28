Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0510 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $510.39 million and approximately $255.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,515.78 or 1.00653936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00141803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05281583 USD and is down -16.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $675,054,334.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.