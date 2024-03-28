Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
Shares of TGNOF stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Trigano has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00.
Trigano Company Profile
