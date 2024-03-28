Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

Shares of TGNOF stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Trigano has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

