Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD opened at $157.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

