Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $11,440.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Large sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $11,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trimble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.