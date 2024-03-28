Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.90. 190,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,322. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

