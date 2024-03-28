Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,323. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

