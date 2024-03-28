Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.86. 459,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,998. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

