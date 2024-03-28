Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.87. 1,094,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

