Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,039,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $259.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.01. The company has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $196.14 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

