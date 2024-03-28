Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. 905,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,499. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

