West Oak Capital LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 464,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

