West Oak Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $270.58. 201,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.05 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.