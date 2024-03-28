Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

