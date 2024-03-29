30,464 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after acquiring an additional 715,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 693,069 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of URA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 2,090,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.