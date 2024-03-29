30,464 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after acquiring an additional 715,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 693,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 2,090,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.