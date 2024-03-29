SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

