3,650 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.