Ballast Inc. Makes New $432,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

