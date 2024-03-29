Achain (ACT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $319,513.06

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $319,513.06 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002034 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001569 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

