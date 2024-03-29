Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 1,093,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.