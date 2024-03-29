National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. National Beverage makes up about 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in National Beverage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 164,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

