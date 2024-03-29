Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.20. The company had a trading volume of 753,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

