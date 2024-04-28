Syon Capital LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 91,894 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.