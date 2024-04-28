Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $216.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

