Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,369 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VDE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

