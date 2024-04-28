Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,349,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $29.14 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

