Darrow Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 183,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 192,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.