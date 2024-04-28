Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Lowered by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 0.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after buying an additional 486,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,217,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after buying an additional 97,010 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 19.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

