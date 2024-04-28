Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $247,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $25,549,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.