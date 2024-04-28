Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,297,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,815,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ventas by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

