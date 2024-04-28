Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

