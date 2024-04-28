Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,459 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,479,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362,691 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

