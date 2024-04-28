Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

