Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $80.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00025072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,082,355,380 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.