Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
