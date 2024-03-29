Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 29th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alstom Price Performance
ALSMY stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.
About Alstom
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.