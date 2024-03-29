Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 29th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Price Performance

ALSMY stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Alstom alerts:

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.