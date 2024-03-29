Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 272.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

AGPPF opened at $41.50 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.