bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

bluebird bio Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

