BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

LEO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

