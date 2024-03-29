Comparing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Twist Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 8.09 -$204.62 million ($3.61) -9.50 Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.21 million ($20.27) -0.02

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -78.44% -32.16% -26.09% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -274.89% -66.31%

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Windtree Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with Chang Gung University for cardiovascular diseases of SERCA2a; collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

