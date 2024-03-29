Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 14.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. 11,728,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 23,874,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

