14,461 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. General Electric comprises about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $175.47 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

