Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Embraer Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

