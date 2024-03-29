Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,636 shares of company stock worth $1,705,815. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

