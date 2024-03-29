Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a $240.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $255.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $257.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

