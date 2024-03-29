William Blair Comments on Aehr Test Systems’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

