Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

DOC stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

