Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.18 and its 200 day moving average is $430.13. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

