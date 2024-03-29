First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

DVLU opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

