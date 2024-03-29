Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

