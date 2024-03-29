Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.
